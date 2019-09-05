Cable One (CABO) Stock “Overweight” Rating Kept at KeyBanc; The Price Objective Given is $1482.0000; Endeavour Capital Advisors Upped By $908,680 Its First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) Position

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) stake by 4.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 45,434 shares as First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 1.10M shares with $22.44M value, up from 1.05 million last quarter. First Midwest Bancorp Del now has $2.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 324,559 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP TO CLOSE 19 LOCATIONS; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q Net $33.5M; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Positioning for Service Excellence, Efficiency and Growth; 17/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP PLANS 7% NET REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE; 25/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q EPS 33c; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC SAYS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF BRANCH ACTIONS, COMPANY WILL OPERATE 110 LOCATIONS; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $118.6 MLN VS $115.2 MLN

In a research report sent to investors and clients on Wednesday, 4 September, Cable One (NYSE:CABO) stock “Overweight” was kept by KeyBanc. They currently have a $1482.0000 target price on the stock. KeyBanc’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s close price.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,275 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Van Arsdell Stephen C, worth $50,275 on Friday, May 17.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Fgl Hldgs stake by 793,833 shares to 1.01M valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Veritex Hldgs Inc stake by 20,229 shares and now owns 1.05 million shares. Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FMBI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 85.81 million shares or 0.74% less from 86.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Shelton Capital reported 0.04% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Indexiq Limited reported 76,849 shares stake. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 3 shares. 1,791 were accumulated by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. 220,747 were reported by Wells Fargo & Communication Mn. Intl Grp Inc Inc invested 0.01% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). 14,260 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. 82,410 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Skyline Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 569,942 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. 202,945 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc. Pzena Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 1.50 million shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 0.19% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 19,085 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And owns 827 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 1.66M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 0.66% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1307.83. About 55,954 shares traded or 3.33% up from the average. Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has risen 68.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CABO News: 13/03/2018 – Peter Witty Joins Cable ONE as Senior Vice Pres, General Counsel and Secretary; 08/05/2018 – Cable ONE Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – CABLE ONE SVP, CFO KEVIN P. COYLE TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE REDUCES BORROWING COSTS; 13/03/2018 – Cable One Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Cable One 1Q Rev $265.8M; 02/05/2018 – FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Visits Cable ONE in Pascagoula, Mississippi; 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE SAYS ITS LENDERS HAVE APPROVED A REDUCTION TO INTEREST RATE ON CO’S $500 MLN TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE – UNDER TRANSACTION, INTEREST RATE ON CO’S TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY REDUCED TO A RATE OF LIBOR PLUS A MARGIN OF 1.75%

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.46 billion. The firm offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It has a 48.14 P/E ratio. It also provides video services, such as basic video services comprising local networks; local community programming that include governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.