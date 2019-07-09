C-V Starr & Co Trust Lifted Williams Ord (WMB) Holding; Wisconsin Capital Management Has Lowered By $356,700 Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 9.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 4,350 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Wisconsin Capital Management Llc holds 39,730 shares with $3.30M value, down from 44,080 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $21.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 729,824 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased Williams Ord (WMB) stake by 7.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust acquired 25,000 shares as Williams Ord (WMB)’s stock rose 2.52%. The C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust holds 352,201 shares with $10.12 million value, up from 327,201 last quarter. Williams Ord now has $34.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 2.87M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp owns 48,100 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.07% or 789,009 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr Inc has invested 0.83% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 42,164 shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.7% stake. Citigroup reported 180,034 shares stake. Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 177 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 5.59 million shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 136 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Shelton Mgmt owns 2,089 shares. 13,258 are held by Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, Orleans Capital Corp La has 1.98% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) stake by 1,500 shares to 17,539 valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) stake by 9,000 shares and now owns 77,549 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.78 million for 17.58 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microchip Technology had 16 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was downgraded by Needham on Thursday, January 24 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Cowen & Co initiated the shares of MCHP in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R. Shares for $424,246 were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20.

