C-V Starr & Co Trust Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Has Lifted by $1.20 Million as Shares Rose; Van Den Berg Management I Decreased Seabridge Gold (SA) Stake by $549,708 as Market Value Declined

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 45,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 167,453 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 6.60% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 403,466 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei has 98,970 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.7% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 34,416 shares. Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 16.13 million shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 10.20M shares. Spinnaker Tru invested in 37,708 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Susquehanna Gp Llp stated it has 54,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0.05% stake. Beach Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 48,272 shares. 9,600 were accumulated by Seven Post Office Ltd Partnership. Samson Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 196,564 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 0.27% stake. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bb&T Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 69,685 shares. Freestone Cap Holding Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 283,375 shares to 318,237 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.