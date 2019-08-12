C-V Starr & Co Trust Has Upped Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Position; Shorts at Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Raised By 6.25%

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) had an increase of 6.25% in short interest. PGNX’s SI was 10.11M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.25% from 9.51M shares previously. With 858,300 avg volume, 12 days are for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s short sellers to cover PGNX’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 656,729 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 08/03/2018 Progenics Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS SAYS FDA EXTENDS NDA REVIEW FOR AZEDRA TO JULY 30; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Settlement Concerns Relistor; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA-ON MAY 10, CO, VALEANT, AMONG OTHERS & PAR STERILE PRODUCTS, PAR PHARMA ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RELATING TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Upcoming Regulatory Binary For Azedra; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endoc; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Announces Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 11/05/2018 – Progenics: Plaintiffs and Par Agree That 30-Month Stay Imposed by FDA Should Be Terminated; 08/03/2018 – PROGENICS SEES PHASE 3 1404 RESULTS IN 3Q; COMPLETED ENROLLMENT

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) stake by 11.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust acquired 20,000 shares as Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust holds 195,000 shares with $11.82 million value, up from 175,000 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners Unt now has $14.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.79. About 149,924 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018

Among 8 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MMP in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6600 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by Ladenburg with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic invested 0.06% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Walnut Private Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 10.7% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Chickasaw Capital Limited Company reported 2.65M shares. Castleark Ltd Company owns 154,672 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Llc accumulated 35,611 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Mengis Capital Mngmt holds 5,900 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hightower Trust Lta reported 15,959 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 8,064 shares. Kings Point Cap stated it has 654 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,240 shares. The California-based First Foundation has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). King Luther Cap Management holds 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 66,518 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Brookline Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 5. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”.

