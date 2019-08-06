C-V Starr & Co Trust Lifted Its Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Holding; Shorts at Lubys (LUB) Lowered By 42.7%

Lubys Inc (NYSE:LUB) had a decrease of 42.7% in short interest. LUB’s SI was 53,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 42.7% from 93,200 shares previously. With 16,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Lubys Inc (NYSE:LUB)’s short sellers to cover LUB’s short positions. The SI to Lubys Inc’s float is 0.29%. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.0081 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1319. About 110 shares traded. Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) has declined 53.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.78% the S&P500. Some Historical LUB News: 13/03/2018 Vintage Wine Estates Marks Women’s History Month with Promotions of Erin Luby and Kimberly Benson; 23/04/2018 – Luby’s 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 37c; 23/04/2018 – Luby’s Same-Store Sales Decreased 3.7% in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luby’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUB)

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) stake by 11.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust acquired 20,000 shares as Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust holds 195,000 shares with $11.82 million value, up from 175,000 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners Unt now has $14.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.96. About 264,332 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $1.0125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Ladenburg. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.50 million. It operates through three divisions: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood.

More notable recent Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Luby’s Hires Industry Veterans to Lead Marketing and IT Departments – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Luby’s, Inc. (LUB) CEO Chris Pappas on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Luby’s appoints new executives amid turnaround efforts – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

