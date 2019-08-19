C-V Starr & Co Trust Continues to Hold Holding in Williams Ord (WMB); Redwood Investments Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $618,579

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 5,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 233,128 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.50 million, down from 238,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $138.39. About 18.26 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 8.70 million shares traded or 10.44% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evo Pmts Inc by 89,425 shares to 568,581 shares, valued at $16.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 20,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstcash Inc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Microsoft And KRE – Benzinga” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons This High-Yield Pipeline Stock Is Excited About What’s Ahead – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession looming – MarketWatch” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

