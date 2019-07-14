C-V Starr & Co Trust Boosted Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Holding by $1.20 Million; Mendon Capital Advisors Position in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Has Decreased by $2.06 Million

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 8.98 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Boost Junior Banker Pay as Much as 25%; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 17/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sees Loveless Kiwi at Two-Year Low as Debt Climbs; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 30/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO: BANKS SHOULD FOCUS ON MARKET MAKING; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 09/03/2018 – Morgan Rector to Be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market Pres; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Introduces New Tool Kit to Maximize Alignment of an Organization’s Resources to Its Mission; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 669,034 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 9.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 185,000 shares to 626,306 shares, valued at $8.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Management Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset owns 159,538 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 70,699 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. White Pine Inv Com invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hennessy Advsrs accumulated 141,300 shares. Axa stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 6,359 are held by Miles Capital. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 15,654 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 6,546 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Btim has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5,083 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 66,562 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Lourd Capital Llc holds 10,419 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp invested in 540 shares or 0.01% of the stock.