C-V Starr & Co Trust Has Lifted Its Williams Ord (WMB) Position by $700,000; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Increased by Maryland Capital Management

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 2.00 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 3,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 35,002 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 31,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $128.24 lastly. It is down 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 156,186 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 356,760 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.36% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Weiss Multi accumulated 0.1% or 146,097 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 1.21 million shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 674 shares. 419,019 are held by Sir Capital Mgmt L P. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 324,541 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.29 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 24,248 shares. Kings Point reported 23,325 shares. Of Oklahoma accumulated 13,844 shares. Moreover, Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Geode Cap Management Limited Com holds 16.63M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Companies Turns On the Gas in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 86,885 shares to 396,079 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inco by 6,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,280 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,109 shares. Fincl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited has 6.25% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 20,728 are owned by Hedeker Wealth. Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 364,706 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated holds 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 182,524 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 10,728 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Washington Natl Bank reported 24,323 shares stake. Alta Limited Company accumulated 1,801 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nippon Life owns 302,700 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. M&T Bancorp stated it has 1.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability Ny invested in 110,189 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 6.98 million shares. Keating Counselors Incorporated accumulated 58,062 shares. Nomura Holding has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Iowa Bancorp stated it has 2.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).