C-V Starr & Co Trust Raised By $1.20 Million Its Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Stake; Investors Title Co Has 1.14 Sentiment

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) stake by 11.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust acquired 20,000 shares as Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP)’s stock rose 4.31%. The C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust holds 195,000 shares with $11.82 million value, up from 175,000 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners Unt now has $15.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 280,730 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Investors Title Co (ITIC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 24 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 21 sold and trimmed positions in Investors Title Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 811,926 shares, up from 800,687 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Investors Title Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 18 Increased: 19 New Position: 5.

Markel Corp holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company for 213,300 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 6,374 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Biglari Capital Corp. has 0.18% invested in the company for 9,550 shares. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 4,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $164.61. About 2,109 shares traded. Investors Title Company (ITIC) has declined 10.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company has market cap of $310.90 million. It underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It has a 12.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services in connection with tax-deferred real property exchange; serves as a qualified intermediary in like-kind exchanges of real or personal property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction; and performs duties, including drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property.

