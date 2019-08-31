C-V Starr & Co Trust Holding in Williams Ord (WMB) Raised by $700,000 as Stock Value Declined; Donaldson Capital Management Has Lowered Dominion Energy Com (D) Position by $593,636 as Market Value Declined

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.63 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 7,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 22,694 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 30,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was made by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O Com (NYSE:AOS) by 39,619 shares to 51,366 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 13,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $239,300 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396.