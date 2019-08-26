C-V Starr & Co Trust Has Raised Its Williams Ord (WMB) Holding by $700,000; Commerce Bank Trimmed Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $13.91 Million

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 67,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 186,003 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.65 million, down from 253,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.22 million shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 8.26M shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 24,754 shares to 316,549 shares, valued at $9.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 979,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Management Incorporated invested in 3,611 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 18,220 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 5,242 are held by Schmidt P J Investment Inc. Sterling Management invested in 0.17% or 84,953 shares. 1.16 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Advisory. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 2.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 181,738 shares. Oakworth invested in 8,443 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 247,295 shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc holds 274 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Cambridge Advsrs has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,432 shares. Marietta Prtnrs holds 13,452 shares. Towercrest Cap Mngmt owns 1,309 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boys Arnold And Co Inc has 0.68% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 21,838 shares. Archford Strategies Lc has 2,106 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 298,669 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Parkside Finance Bancorp And Trust reported 29,530 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Northeast Consultants Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication Limited, Korea-based fund reported 2.44M shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 232,530 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Com has 44,774 shares. Moreover, Rbf Capital Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 22,410 shares. Key Group Inc Hldgs (Cayman) Ltd stated it has 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Andra Ap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 48,200 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 125,316 were reported by Gotham Asset Management Limited Company. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sun Life owns 62,491 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc reported 0.09% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).