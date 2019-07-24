C-V Starr & Co Trust Stake in Williams Ord (WMB) Boosted by $700,000 as Shares Rose; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $936.00 Million

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 4.60 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.92. About 10.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gold Prices Gained on Middle East Tension, Rate Cut Expectations – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “My Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.