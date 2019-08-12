C-V Starr & Co Trust Increased Its Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Stake by $1.20 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Upped by $39.73 Million Its Holding

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 362.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 393,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 501,847 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.80 million, up from 108,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $107.6. About 7.60M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 15/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $139 Mn Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust From 2015 To 2017; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 322,274 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 490,842 shares to 157,000 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 58,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,530 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

