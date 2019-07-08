C-V Starr & Co Trust Increased Its Williams Ord (WMB) Position by $700,000; As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Share Value Rose, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.03 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 71,305 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company's stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 3.50M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.03% or 2.96 million shares in its portfolio. Salient Advsrs Limited Liability holds 12.58M shares or 8.44% of its portfolio. Key Group Hldgs (Cayman) Ltd has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.03% or 2.19 million shares. Johnson Financial Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 34,243 are held by Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Co. Regent Inv Ltd Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 100,325 shares. Bessemer Group Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 463,051 shares. Cwm Limited Company stated it has 6,573 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com reported 13,966 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office owns 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 496 shares. Smithfield owns 60 shares. Asset One Co Limited invested in 630,111 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System, a Kentucky-based fund reported 52,945 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 579,561 shares.

