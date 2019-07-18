C-V Starr & Co Trust Has Increased Its Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Position by $1.20 Million; Ameritas Investment Partners Increased Position in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by $1.13 Million

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 358.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 19,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,262 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 5,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 93,209 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 16.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 416,702 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $556,631 activity. 128 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $7,816 were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr. 3,000 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $184,830 were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY. Denny Michael B. bought $19,939 worth of stock. 165 shares were bought by Thaxton Kirk W, worth $9,365. The insider DUESER F SCOTT bought 218 shares worth $13,438.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 171,950 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Hrt Ltd holds 12,855 shares. 10,333 are owned by D E Shaw And Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 130,336 shares. Tci Wealth Inc accumulated 328 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 51,200 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 292,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 23,071 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 14,445 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 152,544 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 8,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Voya Invest Limited Company holds 0% or 26,426 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 11,935 shares to 39,045 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 32,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,600 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Us Bank & Trust De owns 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 106,171 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 0% stake. Finemark Bankshares Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.06 million shares. Cincinnati Ins holds 102,266 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.94% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Veritable Ltd Partnership has 144,636 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 31,602 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prns. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc reported 611,349 shares. 1.04M were reported by Blackrock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 3,723 shares.

