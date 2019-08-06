C V S Health (CVS) Stake Held by Addison Capital Company; D.R. Horton (DHI) Share Value Rose While Leuthold Group Trimmed Stake by $1.95 Million

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in C V S Health Corporation (CVS) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 19,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in C V S Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 7.65M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 47,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 135,658 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 183,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 1.71 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 7,445 shares. Srb stated it has 8.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Comerica Bancorp invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Connecticut-based Westport Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Beech Hill Advsrs owns 103,960 shares. 11,982 were accumulated by Wendell David. Institute For Wealth Management reported 8,131 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.11% or 12.91M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 107,877 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. M&R Capital Mngmt has 130,126 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 644,845 shares. 305,587 are owned by Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Company. Sfe Inv Counsel invested in 0.18% or 7,370 shares. Arrow Fin Corporation accumulated 25,064 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 105,377 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Rite Aid vs. CVS Health – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Trading CVS Stock After Big Pop on White House News – TheStreet.com” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Retail Momentum Gathers For CBD Topicals While FDA Decides Its Direction – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think DR Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Model Suggests A Gloomy Outlook For D.R. Horton – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Forestar Group Has A ‘Clear Path’ To 54% EPS CAGR Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.