C V S Health (CVS) Shareholder Addison Capital Company Has Upped Holding by $499,737; Gateway Investment Advisers Has Cut Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding as Stock Rose

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 2,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,020 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 59,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.96 million shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in C V S Health Corporation (CVS) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 19,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in C V S Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,888 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il reported 2,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 97,279 were reported by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Old Point And Fincl N A has 2.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Blue Fincl Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Haverford Serv holds 0.1% or 1,500 shares. Fdx reported 0.09% stake. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Co holds 0.11% or 8,685 shares in its portfolio. 5,485 are owned by Ftb Advsrs. Ghp Inv Advsrs Incorporated reported 1,936 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Citizens & Northern has invested 1.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23,310 shares to 749,989 shares, valued at $48.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 32,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,060 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Commentary: The Future Of Railway-Hauled Scrap Metals – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern Shares Climbed in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bottom line shines at Norfolk Southern – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Chopped CSX Outlook Weighs on All Railroad Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What To Expect From Norfolk Southern’s Q1 – Forbes” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117 worth of stock or 519 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. On Monday, March 11 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,900 shares. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73M. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.