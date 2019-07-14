C V S Health (CVS) Holding Has Raised by Addison Capital Company; Merck & Co Ord (MRK) Shareholder Canal Insurance Company Lifted Stake by $5.81 Million

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in C V S Health Corporation (CVS) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 19,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in C V S Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.09 million shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2′ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Ord (MRK) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 18.04 million shares traded or 58.94% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 08/03/2018 – STADA STAG.DE CEO SAYS IF MERCK WERE TO CHANGE DEAL STRUCTURE, VOLUME OF MERCK OTC BUSINESS FOR SALE, MAY THINK ABOUT IT; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Net $736M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.19% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 884,993 shares. Modera Wealth Lc stated it has 21,880 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 0.88% or 24,613 shares in its portfolio. Webster Savings Bank N A reported 27,603 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Baldwin Management Ltd invested in 5,600 shares. The New York-based Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.43% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 59,669 shares. Macroview Lc has invested 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sun Life invested in 4,402 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Excalibur Mgmt reported 62,255 shares or 4.88% of all its holdings. 47,477 are owned by Art Advsr Ltd Liability. Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 254,799 shares. Somerset Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,833 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 367,325 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 0.43% stake.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NYSE:NEM) by 30,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 107,113 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arga Inv Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 4,025 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 13,495 shares. Wright has invested 0.9% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 36,279 are owned by Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Ltd. Spf Beheer Bv holds 1.14 million shares. Van Eck Associates stated it has 150,114 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Comm stated it has 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brookmont Cap Mgmt holds 5,184 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability invested in 163,614 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv reported 24,661 shares. Smithfield Trust Communications reported 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, State Street has 0.26% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 61.30 million shares. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated has 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,500 shares.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.