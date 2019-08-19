C V S Health (CVS) Holding Has Lifted by Addison Capital Company; Viking Global Investors LP Has Cut Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) as Stock Price Rose

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in C V S Health Corporation (CVS) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 19,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in C V S Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 7.10 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 281,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 635,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.88 million, down from 916,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 295,338 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “CVS Health Chief Marketing Officer de Greve on future of the pharmacy – Business Insider” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS – Business Wire” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

