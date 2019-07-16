C V S Health (CVS) Holder Addison Capital Company Boosted Stake; Stanley Black And Decker (SWK) Position Has Lifted by Hallmark Capital Management Inc

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black And Decker Inc (SWK) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 2,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,265 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 6,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black And Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $146.66. About 624,986 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in C V S Health Corporation (CVS) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 19,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in C V S Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 5.81 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Corp reported 17,046 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt has 107,113 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Uss owns 45,827 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 76,700 shares. Banque Pictet Cie accumulated 0.01% or 12,742 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon owns 14.52 million shares. Inv Advsrs reported 0.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dana Investment Inc reported 500,399 shares stake. Strategic Advsr accumulated 0.29% or 13,964 shares. Bailard Inc stated it has 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Co holds 127,875 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 4,948 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.29% or 30,581 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.57% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 15,950 shares.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $131.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Commercial Bank owns 3,943 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 41,999 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt reported 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Sector Pension Board accumulated 12,665 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Mercantile owns 0.28% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 8,892 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Coastline Tru holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 17,465 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 3,300 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.41% or 16,375 shares in its portfolio. Lipe And Dalton has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Barrett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Benedict Advsr stated it has 8,143 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.26% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).