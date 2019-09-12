C V S Del (CVS) Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $315,198 as Share Price Declined; Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Stake Raised by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 15885.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,595 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626,000, up from 35 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.51. About 4.37 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan reports better-than-expected quarterly profit; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 364 TO 1; 23/05/2018 – INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC ICP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1440P FROM 1350P

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in C V S Corp Del (CVS) by 29.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 5,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 25,923 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 20,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in C V S Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 3.55M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roosevelt Invest Incorporated stated it has 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 1.66M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Atwood And Palmer Inc has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.68M shares. Jnba Financial Advisors invested in 0.07% or 6,681 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc accumulated 544 shares. Psagot House has 636,267 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 2.05 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling owns 242,586 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap owns 422,715 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Tru Department owns 48,817 shares. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.82% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 2.56% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Citizens Retail Bank And Tru stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meyer Handelman has invested 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 5,030 shares to 2,455 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,920 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).