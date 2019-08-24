C V S Del (CVS) Share Price Declined While Alphamark Advisors Decreased by $1.79 Million Its Holding; Realty Income (O) Shareholder Tarbox Group Has Lowered Position by $420,334

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in C V S Corp Del (CVS) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 33,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 186 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 33,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in C V S Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94M shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.25 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Class C by 2,116 shares to 2,174 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 554,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison And Partners stated it has 38,958 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.17% or 270,284 shares. Wealth Architects Lc accumulated 4,721 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Linscomb Williams, Texas-based fund reported 52,061 shares. Boston Family Office Lc has invested 0.77% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.55% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.47M shares. 208,688 were reported by Matrix Asset Advsr Ny. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 1,057 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tig Advsr Limited Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 80,624 shares. Agf Investments reported 0.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Assetmark stated it has 98,155 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). West Oak Capital Limited Liability has 2,455 shares. Palouse Capital, Washington-based fund reported 82,495 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd reported 13,352 shares stake.

