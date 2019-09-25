C V S Del (CVS) Holder Capital Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Holding; As Acuity Brands (AYI) Share Price Declined, Nuveen Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $8.14 Million

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in C V S Corp Del (CVS) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,744 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 24,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in C V S Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 6.30 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 59,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 193,386 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.67 million, down from 252,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $6.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.61. About 412,974 shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Capital reported 0.15% stake. High Pointe Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.8% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kentucky Retirement System has 60,499 shares. Seabridge Invest Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Pacific Global Inv Management holds 0.12% or 9,562 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter, Virginia-based fund reported 161,877 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,469 shares. Benin invested in 15,389 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.41% or 33.75 million shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs has 154,093 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon owns 13.65M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fincl Pro stated it has 101 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Cidel Asset Mgmt has 1.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Barclays High Yield Bond (JNK) by 11,336 shares to 4,710 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 86,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,862 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32M for 12.14 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 374,384 shares to 401,400 shares, valued at $23.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 243,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guinness Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 33,522 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Fmr has 979,532 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Personal Ser reported 3,148 shares stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 6,226 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc stated it has 135,852 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab owns 1,182 shares. Bright Rock Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 12,000 shares. Korea, Korea-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Prudential invested in 308,099 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 26,665 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 0.08% or 4,124 shares. Scout Inc reported 75,037 shares.