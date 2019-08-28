C V S Del (CVS) Holder Alphamark Advisors Decreased Its Position by $1.79 Million; Beck Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) as Stock Rose

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 1.37M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in C V S Corp Del (CVS) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 33,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 186 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 33,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in C V S Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 7.32 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 24,523 shares to 26,185 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stag Indl Inc Com (NYSE:STAG) by 139,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,365 shares, and has risen its stake in American Fin Tr Inc Class A Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1,200 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 30,781 shares. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,431 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Company invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 164,111 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Llc Il holds 178,775 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 429,900 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Blair William & Communication Il owns 32,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 300 were accumulated by Washington Tru Bancshares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 49,500 shares. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.01% or 12,237 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.24% or 2.01M shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Essex Fincl Svcs holds 0.08% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7,502 shares to 7,545 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 8,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.