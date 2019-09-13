C V S Caremark (CVS) Shares Declined While St James Investment Company Lowered Its Stake; Viasat (VSAT) Shareholder Firsthand Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 147,198 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (CVS) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 89,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 591,951 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.26M, down from 681,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in C V S Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8,824 shares to 11,359 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 20,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 9.05 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $259.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 4,000 shares to 4,016 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

