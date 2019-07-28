C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Lifted Ss & C Tech (SSNC) Stake by $385,560; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Valuation Declined While Steinberg Asset Management Increased by $774,330 Its Holding

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 9,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ss & C Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 1.44 million shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 996,553 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 63,794 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $14.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 23,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,219 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Rech And Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.16% or 4,450 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 371,296 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Raymond James & Assoc holds 218,271 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 28,097 shares. 23,192 are held by Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Bokf Na reported 0.02% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 22,100 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) holds 0.03% or 27,479 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement has 23,621 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Highbridge Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.28% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 355,673 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 6,000 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 423,300 shares in its portfolio.

