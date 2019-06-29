C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Stake in Ss & C Tech (SSNC) Upped by $385,560; Washington Trust Company Position in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Upped by $487,008 as Market Value Rose

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 9,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ss & C Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $57.61. About 3.55 million shares traded or 156.40% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 6,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,788 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 104,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $80.14. About 1.16M shares traded or 5.30% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman George Conrades To Retire — MarketWatch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Akamai Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKAM); 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – BOARD INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY ABOUT $417 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Net $54M; 04/04/2018 – Media Organizations’ Security Practices, Threats & Concerns Examined in New Akamai Research Report; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT, ELLIOTT AGREED TO VOTING IN FAVOR OF CO’S PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE ALL OUTSTANDING; 10/05/2018 – Acquia Strengthens Leadership Team with Financial and Operations Executive Appointments; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE TO WORK TO IDENTIFY PATH TO ACHIEVING OPER. MARGINS OF 30 PCT IN 2020

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James Lowers SS&C Technologies Estimates, But Remains Bullish On Stock – Benzinga” on January 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SS&C to acquire Intralinks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Walker & Dunlop Selects SS&C to Support $78 Billion Loan Portfolio – PR Newswire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook SS&C Technologies (SSNC) – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured expert Kevin Matras highlights: J. M. Smucker, SS&C Technologies, Fifth Third, Equinix and WEX – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Com reported 0.18% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Com stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.32% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Delphi Inc Ma reported 0.19% stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 66,016 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsrs Incorporated reported 71,658 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 261,710 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alkeon Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.5% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 4.72M shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 0.82% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 508,249 shares. Groesbeck Invest Corporation Nj holds 0.49% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 10,000 shares. Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 781,881 shares stake. Markston Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1,125 shares. Company Bancorp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Cantillon Cap Mgmt Lc reported 2.4% stake. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Enterprise Company by 27,205 shares to 1,395 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH).

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Proofpoint, Pure Storage top Piper’s revised picks – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: AKAM, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Down 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Bullish Analyst Note Sparks Upside for AKAM Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 263,699 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Management Limited Co owns 19,238 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 280,298 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 385,747 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% or 201,048 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 8,600 shares stake. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation invested in 39,562 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 1.16 million shares. Conning has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co accumulated 249 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt holds 10,400 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 6,253 shares in its portfolio. Saturna has 0.01% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 3,825 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 18,613 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. $672,063 worth of stock was sold by Gemmell James on Thursday, February 14. 6,000 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares with value of $427,320 were sold by Wheaton William.