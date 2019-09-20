C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Trimmed Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Position by $464,100; Valuation Declined; Ares Management Has Boosted Its Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Holding by $1.48 Million; Stock Declined

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 71,908 shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by 52.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 3,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 3,260 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $427,000, down from 6,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 1.36M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 DIDN’T ACHIEVE SUPERIORITY; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 6,610 shares to 14,970 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV).

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alexion down 8% premarket on Amgen challenge of Soliris patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Alexion Stock Is Slipping Because an Amgen Bid Looks Less Likely – Barron’s” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Suggests It’s 41% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Alexion Pharmaceuticals Dropped 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion Pharma (ALXN) reports European Patent Office determined not to grant patent applications 3124029 and 3167888 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Commerce holds 0% or 472 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 87,468 shares. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Duncker Streett Co has 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins owns 0.1% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 6,223 shares. Gideon Advsrs has 7,290 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Putnam Lc owns 2,077 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 45,955 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 13,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Alliancebernstein LP holds 481,481 shares. Laurion Cap Management Lp holds 17,929 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 9,242 shares.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $515.39 million for 11.89 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 209,532 shares to 70,437 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 296,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,601 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. and State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Form Joint Venture – PRNewswire” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WhiteHorse Finance declares $0.355 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ares Ltd Liability holds 0.59% or 577,947 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 166,991 shares stake. Savings Bank Of America De owns 100 shares. Bulldog Invsts Limited Liability reported 52,500 shares. 101,168 are held by Raymond James And Associate. 1,800 are held by Citigroup Inc. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 12,170 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Advisory stated it has 81,147 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 34,919 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). 123,057 are held by Muzinich &. Eagle Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 13,260 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF).