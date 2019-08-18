C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Increased Facebook (FB) Position by $831,660; United Technologies (UTX) Holding Lifted by Capital Planning Advisors Llc

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 26,372 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 20,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2178.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5,240 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: The leaders of a House oversight committee say #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg will testify; 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says 200 Million Facebook Users List Themselves as Single; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya on data leaks: ‘What do you expect? It was free’; 22/03/2018 – Co-founder of Facebook forerunner Harvard Connection says Facebook was ‘duped’ in recent scandal; 05/04/2018 – One way investors should value the Facebook scandal damage; 19/03/2018 – Facebook hires firm to conduct a ‘comprehensive audit’ of Cambridge Analytica; 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Up To 87 Million Accounts Were Affected By Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Issues Update On New Data Policies — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – WILL ALSO USE THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S DIGITAL RESEARCH UNIT MONITORING MISSIONS DURING ELECTIONS AND OTHER “HIGHLY SENSITIVE MOMENTS”; 04/04/2018 – World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Weighs In on the Facebook Scandal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Valmark Advisers Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Chevy Chase Trust Inc owns 694,983 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc reported 4,156 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Provise Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 59,981 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc accumulated 2,347 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 1,749 were accumulated by Foundation Res. Edge Wealth Management reported 26,069 shares. Bangor Bancorporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bollard Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Atlas Browninc reported 2,941 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. M&T Commercial Bank Corp stated it has 657,849 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited owns 10.32 million shares. Voya Investment Management Lc has 342,146 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.28% stake.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15,139 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,671 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,985 shares to 735 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Quick Q2 Overview – Live Trading News” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Hot Stocks in Office Productivity â€” And How to Trade Them – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Grp holds 0.71% or 178,938 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clal Ins Enterprises Hldgs Ltd holds 1.84% or 451,700 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Creative Planning stated it has 861,515 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Bokf Na invested in 0.56% or 140,405 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr holds 0.09% or 2,149 shares in its portfolio. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Manchester Cap Lc holds 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,044 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 1.15M shares. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 29,050 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 14,617 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Hamel Associate holds 13,986 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. The New York-based Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capstone Advsr has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).