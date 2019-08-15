C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $707,850 as Share Price Rose; Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Truenorth Has Cut Position by $314,840 as Share Price Rose

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 72.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 2,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122,000, down from 3,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $145.73. About 864,634 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 348 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 6,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $133.77. About 20.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.10 million for 15.37 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 34,713 shares to 317,834 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 11,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,832 shares, and has risen its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Travelers Names Yafit Cohn First Chief Sustainability Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Travelers Companies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Hanesbrands, Tapestry and Travelers Companies – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Mngmt holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,424 shares. Btc Management invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lourd Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,955 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Soros Fund Management Ltd accumulated 39,966 shares. Moreover, Majedie Asset Ltd has 1.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 158,762 shares. Jackson Square Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prelude Capital Ltd Com has 51,685 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Tctc Holdings Limited Company reported 3.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Provident Co owns 5,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank And has 3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 157,646 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 1.83% or 86,956 shares. Madison Inc owns 290,504 shares. Moreover, Ledyard National Bank has 3.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 217,153 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 7,960 shares to 7,990 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.