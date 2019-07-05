C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Trimmed Celanese (CE) Position by $346,875 as Share Value Rose; Stralem & Co Position In Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Was Lifted

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 99.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 2,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 16 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 2,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $105.63. About 526,748 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,395 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 71,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 1.41 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,655 shares to 43,965 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 10,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,620 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Dubuque Bancorp Trust reported 2,443 shares stake. Federated Inc Pa invested in 6.29 million shares. Smith Moore & holds 0.34% or 15,908 shares. Invesco holds 8.14M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.25% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1.08M shares. Biondo Advisors Lc reported 46,846 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Fred Alger holds 0% or 111 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Management accumulated 0.07% or 7,220 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.19% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Boston Rech And Mngmt holds 7,859 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited accumulated 416,811 shares. West Chester Cap Inc holds 0.64% or 3,430 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fincl Management Professionals Incorporated accumulated 2,722 shares.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $315.85M for 10.65 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.