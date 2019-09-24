C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Lowered Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding by $473,110; Stock Value Rose; Wellington Shields & Company Lifted Hawiian Elec (HE) Position

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 81,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 164,265 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 3,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 2,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 5,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $118.2. About 1.59 million shares traded or 33.62% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) by 2,765 shares to 5,974 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “7 things to know today and 2 Orlando-area firms hit stock milestones this week – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $211.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,300 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,681 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC).

