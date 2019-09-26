C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Raised Verizon (VZ) Position By $376,770; ST. Joe Company (the (JOE) Shorts Increased By 2.08%

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Verizon (VZ) stake by 79.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd acquired 6,610 shares as Verizon (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 14,970 shares with $855,000 value, up from 8,360 last quarter. Verizon now has $250.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 2.56 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns

ST. Joe Company (the (NYSE:JOE) had an increase of 2.08% in short interest. JOE’s SI was 5.89M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.08% from 5.77 million shares previously. With 123,600 avg volume, 48 days are for ST. Joe Company (the (NYSE:JOE)’s short sellers to cover JOE’s short positions. The SI to ST. Joe Company (the’s float is 9.81%. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 33,463 shares traded. The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) has risen 10.57% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JOE News: 24/04/2018 – $JOE’s largest shareholder is failing and must comply with new SEC rules that limit holdings of illiquid stocks. JOE represents 25%+ of Fairholme Funds. That needs to be cut to 15% by Dec 1. 2/8; 24/04/2018 – $JOE’s Bay-Walton Sector Plan remains stalled because it makes little sense. Retirees have better alternatives, market absorption would be slow; 24/04/2018 – FAIRHOLME SAYS NO NEED TO CUT ST. JOE STAKE TO COMPLY WITH SEC; 24/04/2018 – The only sellside analyst covering $JOE assumes FIFTY yrs of impossibly robust growth for the Bay-Walton Sector plan, which hasn’t even broken ground. Yet, his PT is still only $18.40; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Position in St Joe; 23/03/2018 – St Joe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – The St. Joe Co and Key International Announce Plans for a Joint Venture; 04/04/2018 – St Joe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – We’re short $JOE. Report available at; 09/05/2018 – ST. JOE, KEY INTL IN VENTURE TO DEVELOP NEW PANAMA CITY RESORT

More notable recent The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wins Finance Holdings leads financial gainers, FlexShopper and ATIF Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The St. Joe Company Announces its Plans to Relocate Corporate Headquarters to Beckrich Office Park in Panama City Beach, Florida – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The St. Joe Company and Key International Announce the Commencement of Construction of a 255-Room Embassy Suites Hotel in the Pier Park Area of Panama City Beach, Florida – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks close higher on China trade deal optimism, despite Trump impeachment bid – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $132,358 activity. Gonzalez Jorge Luis bought $24,444 worth of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) on Monday, May 6. $17,440 worth of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) shares were bought by Bakun Marek. WALTERS Elizabeth J bought $24,633 worth of stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating firm in Florida. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Leasing Operations, and Forestry. It has a 58.4 P/E ratio. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops primary and resort residential communities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold The St. Joe Company shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 0.43% less from 55.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0% in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) or 370,171 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,186 shares stake. 52,094 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 38,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0% or 22,624 shares. D E Shaw & Co accumulated 19,020 shares. Gradient Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE). Bankshares Of America Corp De reported 141,672 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated invested in 0% or 3,093 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE). Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 39,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 37,231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) or 192,344 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0% invested in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) for 24,017 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aspiriant Ltd Liability holds 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 25,065 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc has 0.51% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 495,726 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,965 shares. Wright Invsts Service reported 6,547 shares stake. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Howe Rusling holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,884 shares. Private Asset Mngmt reported 46,244 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Com Tn reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sequent Asset Lc holds 12,714 shares. Choate Investment stated it has 62,131 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Argent Ltd accumulated 183,484 shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.59% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 103,722 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.61% or 15,552 shares in its portfolio.