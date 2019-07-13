C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Holding in Textron (TXT) Increased by $398,000; Shareholder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 26533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,990 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 922,956 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Operating Margin 8.5%; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.72 PER SHARE; SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL TOOLS & TEST BUSINESS FOR $810 MILLION; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REAFFIMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $2.95 TO $3.15; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,815 shares to 470 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,040 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 227,000 shares. Stanley holds 0.26% or 21,069 shares. 5,502 were reported by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Whittier Tru Company owns 2,152 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 441,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 9,991 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 3.55 million shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 414,361 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. 21,550 were reported by Guardian. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.06% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Lord Abbett & Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 667,441 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 46,769 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.