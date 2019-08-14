C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Increased Its Textron (TXT) Holding by $398,000; Share Price Declined; Pacific Heights Asset Management Maintains Holding in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 26533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 7,990 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.23. About 1.09M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REAFFIMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $2.95 TO $3.15; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS BUSINESS CONFIDENCE IS STRONG AND PEOPLE ARE LOOKING TO INVEST – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 29/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Textron Aviation Inc. Airplanes; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $742.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 384,507 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 0% or 184,513 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Federated Investors Pa invested in 903,307 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. Blackrock owns 3.48M shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 9,607 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 8,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 16,187 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 14,276 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 181 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 25,709 shares. Birchview Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 12 West Management LP invested in 158,700 shares.

