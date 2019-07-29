C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Position in Ss & C Tech (SSNC) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; Seaboard (SEB) Share Value Rose While Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lowered Stake

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 9,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ss & C Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 1.44 million shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $20.97 during the last trading session, reaching $4084.03. About 682 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 9.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 27,446 shares to 278,964 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 16,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 3,114 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,900 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Com invested in 111,330 shares. Boston Family Office Limited reported 0.43% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Pnc Fincl Svcs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,199 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.82% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 320,979 shares stake. Select Equity Group Inc LP reported 3.51 million shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.27% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Aperio Group Limited Liability Com holds 29,031 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Limited owns 1.16 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.01% or 123,531 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,815 shares to 470 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,040 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard St Tips Etf (VTIP).