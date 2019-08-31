C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Holding in Udr (UDR) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Ralph Lauren Com S (RL) Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Increased Position by $1.57 Million

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation Com S (RL) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The hedge fund held 38,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corporation Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $88.34. About 915,437 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS COMP SALES TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN FY ’19 – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c; 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON REVENUE GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reports quarterly profit; 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Revenue Down in Low Single-Digits in Constant Currency

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 60.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 9,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 6,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286,000, down from 15,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.16M shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa stated it has 12.63M shares or 5.02% of all its holdings. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,039 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 6,441 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Incorporated owns 1.25M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 444,979 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 92,325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America invested 1.02% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Utah Retirement System holds 0.06% or 64,633 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.03% or 864 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 36,873 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 423,831 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation holds 0% or 18,591 shares. Asset holds 0.05% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 20,075 shares.

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UDR prices equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) 2.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UDR Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Based On Its ROE, Is UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,215 shares to 9,710 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Lrg Cap Etf (VV) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 50,623 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 6,985 shares. Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,390 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp reported 80,100 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 142,878 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 0.5% stake. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 48,897 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md accumulated 1.40M shares. Samlyn Lc has 0.37% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 2,307 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 1,057 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 151,546 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab, California-based fund reported 356,217 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Jefferies Lc accumulated 22,345 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $46.65 million activity.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 15,312 shares to 82,768 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B Com Stk (NYSE:NKE) by 72,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).