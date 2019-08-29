C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Decreased Udr (UDR) Holding By $435,825; Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)’s Sentiment Is 1.73

Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 57 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 33 cut down and sold equity positions in Peoples Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 10.62 million shares, down from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Peoples Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 28 Increased: 41 New Position: 16.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased Udr Inc (UDR) stake by 60.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 9,685 shares as Udr Inc (UDR)’s stock rose 3.51%. The C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 6,285 shares with $286,000 value, down from 15,970 last quarter. Udr Inc now has $14.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 439,540 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Vanguard Lrg Cap Etf (VV) stake by 4,090 shares to 5,500 valued at $714,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 5,010 shares and now owns 5,240 shares. Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. UDR has $5200 highest and $39 lowest target. $46.40’s average target is -3.47% below currents $48.07 stock price. UDR had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Mizuho. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4700 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) rating on Monday, March 11. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $39 target.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity. Another trade for 22 shares valued at $1,004 was made by KLINGBEIL JAMES D on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 106,313 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 3,462 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 125,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund reported 5,480 shares. 36,819 are owned by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd. Palladium Limited holds 0.3% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 91,431 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Regis Management Co Ltd Company reported 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). 90 were reported by Smithfield Tru. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Ww Asset Mgmt reported 20,075 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.09% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 2,060 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 9,634 shares. Blackrock holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 32.10M shares.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90 million for 10.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. for 294,173 shares. Pl Capital Advisors Llc owns 165,777 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.62% invested in the company for 269,294 shares. The California-based Private Management Group Inc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 188,755 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $12,038 activity.

The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 15,147 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) has declined 12.10% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41