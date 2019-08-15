C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Lowered By $364,325 Its Verizon (VZ) Position; Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Lowered By $644,000 Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 20.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,000 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 53,980 shares with $2.51M value, down from 67,980 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $34.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 4.15 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased Verizon (VZ) stake by 42.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 6,175 shares as Verizon (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 8,360 shares with $494,000 value, down from 14,535 last quarter. Verizon now has $232.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 10.52M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 14.79% above currents $45.45 stock price. BB&T had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BBT in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the shares of BBT in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 88,942 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 1.11 million shares. Montag A & Assoc has 0.16% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 38,200 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 76 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 13,177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 31,210 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 1.50 million are owned by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Geode Capital Limited holds 9.68 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Penobscot Invest Management Communication Incorporated stated it has 0.53% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Alexandria Limited Company accumulated 83,881 shares or 0.57% of the stock. 54,774 were accumulated by Tompkins Fincl. Professional Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 192,004 shares. Dupont Capital has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Rockland has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity. 3,890 shares were bought by Graney Patrick C III, worth $198,546 on Thursday, February 28.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.33 million for 11.14 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 9,231 shares to 44,758 valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 1,370 shares and now owns 4,945 shares. Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc invested in 9.19 million shares or 0.9% of the stock. Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 11,034 shares. Inr Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 73 shares. Chatham Capital Group Inc reported 0.14% stake. Bell Commercial Bank holds 33,345 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. 54,997 are held by Wolverine Asset Lc. Jennison Associate Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 2.16M shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 178,373 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 7.99 million shares. Ohio-based Valmark Advisers has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capwealth Advsrs Lc has 177,049 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Ruggie Cap Grp accumulated 887 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Palladium Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 241,290 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Dxc Technology Co stake by 6,095 shares to 6,107 valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Lrg Cap Etf (VV) stake by 4,090 shares and now owns 5,500 shares. Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.