C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Lifted Mettler (MTD) Stake; Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patrick Industries has $60 highest and $3600 lowest target. $48’s average target is 12.83% above currents $42.54 stock price. Patrick Industries had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by Bank of America. See Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) latest ratings:

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Mettler (MTD) stake by 104.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd acquired 609 shares as Mettler (MTD)’s stock rose 2.38%. The C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 1,194 shares with $1.00 million value, up from 585 last quarter. Mettler now has $17.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $704.82. About 53,307 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 87,367 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The Company’s Manufacturing segment makes and fabricates decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fabricated aluminum products; wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertops; cabinet doors and components; hardwood furniture; fiberglass bath and shower surrounds and fixtures; fiberglass marine helms; fiberglass and plastic component products; slide-out trim and fascia; interior passage doors; RV paintings; softwoods lumber; simulated wood and stone products; slotwall panels and components; and others. It has a 9.72 P/E ratio. It also offers custom fabrication, edge-banding, drilling, boring, and cut-to-size services.

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Closing of $300 Million Senior Notes Offering and New Credit Facility – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $300 Million of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Private Offering of $300 Million of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Patrick Industries, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 59.00% less from 51.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested in 0.02% or 19,400 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 0.33% or 5,000 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). The California-based Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Everence Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Matarin Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 1% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). James Inv Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 45,656 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Nbw Limited Liability has 1.09% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 80,303 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 16,875 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 49,973 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 85,238 are owned by First Manhattan. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 3,501 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc reported 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 2,016 shares. 277 were accumulated by Tru Communications Of Vermont. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 315 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Coastline Tru Co has 0.15% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,260 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na owns 0.03% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 478 shares. Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,218 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). New York-based Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Coldstream Management Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 995 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,180 shares.