C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Cut Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake by $761,460 as Valuation Rose; Oracle Com (ORCL) Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 31.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 14,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 31,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 45,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 10.27M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 96.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 6,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 7,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $121.74. About 4.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.39% or 97,216 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 6,170 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP stated it has 3.79M shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Punch & Associate Mgmt holds 93,926 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest reported 0.02% stake. Heartland Advsrs invested in 0.74% or 177,843 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In reported 37,262 shares. 8,990 are owned by Bowen Hanes & Company. Hartford Financial Management Inc reported 11,909 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 205,192 shares. Scotia Inc owns 70,701 shares. Utd Fire Gp invested in 0.14% or 7,000 shares. Woodstock accumulated 2.01% or 201,767 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc stated it has 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 3,412 shares to 15,361 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:AVB) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In Com (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wespac Limited Company accumulated 4,919 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Lederer And Assocs Inv Counsel Ca invested 2.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 19,363 are owned by Hutchinson Capital Management Ca. 20,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Fiduciary Tru Co reported 443,771 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability reported 42,616 shares stake. Boston Advsr Lc invested in 0.36% or 61,057 shares. 1.72M are held by Asset One Ltd. Pittenger Anderson reported 0.02% stake. Prio Wealth Lp accumulated 148,341 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Moreover, Capital Glob Investors has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stifel holds 2.20 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 70,000 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Com holds 2,643 shares. Seizert Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,890 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 332 shares to 367 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

