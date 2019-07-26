C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Ametek (AME); Moon Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $1.25 Million

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 21285.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 7,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,485 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 35 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 957,055 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 6 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,629 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.47 million, up from 1,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 7.29M shares traded or 113.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 2,093 shares. Nuance Investments Limited Liability Co reported 84,257 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd has 287,427 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Private Asset Management holds 1,823 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Excalibur, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,981 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,849 shares. Essex Financial invested 0.34% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cypress Ltd Liability reported 0.83% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lau Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,649 shares. Moreover, Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Com has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,753 shares. Bowen Hanes & Communication, a Georgia-based fund reported 232,782 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Planning Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.07% stake. Washington Natl Bank holds 9,782 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 0.3% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63M. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19M on Thursday, February 7. 13,499 shares were sold by THULIN INGE G, worth $2.70 million on Wednesday, January 30. On Thursday, February 7 Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,906 shares. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million on Monday, February 11.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 85 shares to 10,419 shares, valued at $1.68B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,692 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 2,775 shares to 16 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Sctr Spdr Etf (XLU) by 8,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,065 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 13,279 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). 4,516 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund. Hartford invested 0.06% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.18% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Tcw Group has 0.04% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Brinker Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Amp Capital reported 126,375 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Johnson Counsel has 15,364 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Harvey Llc holds 0.39% or 27,654 shares. Wisconsin-based Services Of America has invested 0.57% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).