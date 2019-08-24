C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Position; Midas Management Has Upped Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Position by $697,000 as Market Value Declined

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 2.10M shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by 100.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 3,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 6,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, up from 3,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $8.16 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 5.25M shares traded or 167.62% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 424 shares to 35 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Sctr Spdr Etf (XLU) by 8,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,065 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.25% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 76,670 shares. 68,622 were reported by Channing Cap Mngmt Limited Company. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Incorporated Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1,699 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 93,860 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd reported 0.17% stake. Bbva Compass Bancorp reported 1,737 shares. First Republic Management Inc owns 4,038 shares. Comerica State Bank stated it has 50,937 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 348,500 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 135,185 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 8,287 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 811,367 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 353,711 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Stephens Invest Mgmt Group Lc invested in 0.06% or 21,159 shares.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.