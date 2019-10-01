C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Upped Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Mattel (MAT) Holding Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 107.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 30,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 59,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $669,000, up from 28,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 1.99M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 03/04/2018 – MATTEL – ON MARCH 28 & MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO CERTAIN FOREIGN JOINDER AGREEMENTS TO SYNDICATED FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DECEMBER 20, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Cfr To Ba3, Ratings Placed On Review For Downgrade; 07/05/2018 – Mattel: Trevor A. EdwardsDecides Not to Stand for Re-election as a Director; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL’S INCOMING CHAIRMAN KREIZ SAID TO BE IN LINE FOR CEO JOB; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 60C; EST. LOSS 40C; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 9 EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 21/05/2018 – Mattel to Refinance $500 Million of Debt as 2019 Maturity Looms; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 27/04/2018 – Mattel’s Barbie Brand Carries Quarter, Mutes Toys `R’ Us Effect

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1339.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 10,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 11,155 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $483,000, up from 775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 15.48M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steris Plc by 2,500 shares to 14,617 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,590 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) by 3,910 shares to 2,025 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,260 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.