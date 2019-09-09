C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Stake in Verizon (VZ) Has Cut as Valuation Declined; Ion Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in Mylan N V (MYL)

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 4.31 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Expected to be Introduced to US Market in 2018; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – MYLAN’S ANDA FOR BACLOFEN APPROVED BY FDA; 10/05/2018 – A Mylan Unit Received April 9 Civil Investigative Demand From Commercial Litigation Branch of Justice Department; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209594 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Certain Employees at Mylan SpA Unit Were Served With Search Warrants on April 18; 09/05/2018 – Mylan May Be Gem in Rough Generic Sector; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Mylan cuts 15 pct of workforce at West Virginia plant; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 42.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 6,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 8,360 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 14,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,010 shares to 5,240 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss & C Tech Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,093 are held by Tci Wealth. Sunbelt Secs has 39,148 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Patten & Patten Tn has 0.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp, New York-based fund reported 350,310 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11.43M shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 341,476 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.74% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 17,845 shares. Phocas Fincl stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Matrix Asset Advisors Inc accumulated 169,187 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 0.61% or 13,339 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 541,900 shares. Pioneer Tru Savings Bank N A Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 34,720 shares. Registered Inv Advisor Inc reported 0.85% stake.

