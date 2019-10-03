C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Raised By $446,340 Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; INTER PIPELINE LTD CANADA (IPPLF) Shorts Lowered By 8.89%

INTER PIPELINE LTD CANADA (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had a decrease of 8.89% in short interest. IPPLF’s SI was 2.98 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 8.89% from 3.27M shares previously. With 13,400 avg volume, 222 days are for INTER PIPELINE LTD CANADA (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)’s short sellers to cover IPPLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 873 shares traded. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 1339.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd acquired 10,380 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 11,155 shares with $483,000 value, up from 775 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $193.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 4.27M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $3800 highest and $3600 lowest target. $37’s average target is 5.53% above currents $35.06 stock price. Pfizer had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, August 28 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,279 are owned by Miles Cap Inc. Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 185,187 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Majedie Asset Management has 234,409 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 23.19M shares. Signaturefd Llc reported 59,113 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Lp owns 31,486 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 30,858 shares. Montecito Fincl Bank Trust owns 54,333 shares. Advsr Asset Management reported 0.89% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hillsdale Invest invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ativo Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 41,480 shares. 14,020 were accumulated by Fcg Ltd Liability. 9,545 are held by Mraz Amerine Associate Inc. Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.92% or 2.24M shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 6,860 shares to 225 valued at $25,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 2,495 shares and now owns 5,695 shares. Ss & C Tech Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) was reduced too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $104,160 was made by Gottlieb Scott on Friday, August 23.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing, and bulk liquid storage businesses in Canada and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.88 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Oil Sands Transportation, Conventional Oil Pipelines, Natural Gas Liquids Processing, and Bulk Liquid Storage. It has a 14.42 P/E ratio. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products, such as bitumen blend and diluent through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity.

