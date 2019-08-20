C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Raised Facebook (FB) Position; Ingalls & Snyder Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Trimmed as Shares Declined

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2178.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5,240 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $183.94. About 7.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controversy; 18/05/2018 – In March, allegations surfaced that Cambridge Analytica, hired by Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, improperly used data of 87 million Facebook users; 11/04/2018 – JOUROVA: HAVE `MANY MORE QUESTIONS’ FOR FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG; 01/05/2018 – $SNAP’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 last quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Is Cooperating With Mueller’s Office (Video); 10/05/2018 – Most Small Businesses Will Increase Investment in Facebook in 2018; 05/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Report: US congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 03/05/2018 – Flyt Brings Messenger Payments to Hospitality with Facebook; 22/05/2018 – IMPORTANT NOT TO LOSE TRACK ON COMPETITION THAT FACEBOOK ENABLES SMALL BUSINESSES TO REACH CUSTOMERS-ZUCKERBERG; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook exposed private friend lists to app developers till two weeks ago – Telegraph

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 13,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 51,279 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 64,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 998,471 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Inv Ltd Company holds 0.5% or 14,758 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,340 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company has invested 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Pacific Global Investment Management has 0.66% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,012 shares. Advisors Ltd Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,237 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Llc holds 375 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Suncoast Equity Mgmt stated it has 141,947 shares. Farmers Bank holds 1,051 shares. The United Kingdom-based Horseman Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 2.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A owns 130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sit Investment accumulated 36,305 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Gladius Cap Management LP stated it has 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Troy Asset Mngmt Limited reported 54,589 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “State AGs ready their own tech antitrust probe – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 6,175 shares to 8,360 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard St Tips Etf (VTIP).

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16,191 shares to 193,163 shares, valued at $12.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.