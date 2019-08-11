C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Lifted By $385,560 Its Ss & C Tech (SSNC) Holding; Fmr Has Boosted Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holding

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC) stake by 65.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd acquired 6,120 shares as Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 15,505 shares with $988,000 value, up from 9,385 last quarter. Ss & C Tech Inc now has $11.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 2.32 million shares traded or 31.55% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader

Fmr Llc increased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) stake by 26.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fmr Llc acquired 16,299 shares as Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM)’s stock declined 16.55%. The Fmr Llc holds 78,033 shares with $3.60 million value, up from 61,734 last quarter. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp now has $6.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 324,657 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Fmr Llc decreased Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) stake by 29,672 shares to 177,422 valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zillow Group Inc stake by 164,345 shares and now owns 211,650 shares. Ishares Tr (PFF) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering EQT Midstream (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.48% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 2.50 million shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Ameritas Partners Incorporated has 0.03% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 13,400 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs Lp holds 1.21% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 1.84 million shares. Captrust Fin Advisors owns 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 2,116 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,281 shares. Nwq Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 4,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.35% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 432,792 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 890,882 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation invested in 19,823 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 532 shares or 0% of the stock. Zimmer Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.53% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 965,664 shares. 8,343 were reported by Creative Planning. 20,840 are owned by Diversified Com. Mariner Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 50,174 shares.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Portion of Mountain Valley Pipeline ordered halted over water quality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mountain Valley Pipeline extension wins draft environmental OK from FERC – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT Midstream Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EQM Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS&C Technologies Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SSNC in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy”.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Fell 16.8% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C Announces $500 Million Common Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: SSNC,RNG,IT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.