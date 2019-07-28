C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake; Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Raised Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $376,096; Market Value Declined

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2178.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,240 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS WITH ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNT OF INFORMATION BEFORE CHANGES WERE MADE TO REDUCE DATA ACCESS IN 2014; 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence regarding the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 05/04/2018 – U.K.’S ICO SAYS FACEBOOK HAS BEEN COOPERATING WITH IT; 30/05/2018 – Facebook is facing heightened scrutiny after widespread reports of abuse on its platform, including foreign election meddling and difficult-to-detect hate speech; 10/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: ALOG, FOXA & FB; 28/03/2018 – Playboy said Wednesday that it would be exiting Facebook and deactivating each of its accounts; 27/03/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook investigating claim employee used job to stalk women online; 04/04/2018 – Facebook at Conference Call Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Debbie Ding: News Herald: Dingell questions Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook spying

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 8,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,577 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, up from 109,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited stated it has 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Profund Advsr, a Maryland-based fund reported 73,482 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd has 0.53% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bislett Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.25% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 1.62% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Weybosset And Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 14,654 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 28,731 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.18% or 224,952 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorp invested in 20,439 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 15,036 shares. Forte Limited Co Adv holds 15,029 shares. Leavell Invest has invested 0.46% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Intl Grp has 1.65% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). One Cap Ltd Co owns 0.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,620 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt accumulated 146,890 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 2.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 87,998 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt accumulated 31,905 shares. Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 932,668 shares. 4,538 were reported by Accredited Invsts. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 533,771 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Tiemann Invest Limited Liability holds 3,488 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Co accumulated 317,180 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,407 shares. Coastline Co holds 20,665 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Harvard Mgmt Co owns 306,399 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt owns 3,254 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Capital Guardian Communication has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ironwood Lc reported 259 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 361 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M.. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 2,775 shares to 16 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,615 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).