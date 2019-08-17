C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Raised Position in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by $372,750; First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Stock Rose While Waterfront Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by 1329.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 5,645 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 1.42 million shares traded or 8.98% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI APPOINTS SCOTT LOVETT AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES SCOTT LOVETT AS SVP, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 12/04/2018 – Hotstar and Akamai set Global Streaming Record during VIVO IPL 2018; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Appoint New Directors in Deal With Activist Elliott; 12/04/2018 – Akamai Establishes $50 Million Endowment To Support Mathematics Programs In STEM Education; 21/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW BLOCKCHAIN-BASED ONLINE PAYMENT NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN JAPAN DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Tom Killalea Director; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart; 09/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 79C-83C, EST. 70C

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 510,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 859,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 809,090 shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,065 shares to 56,615 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 9,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,285 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 3,245 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Lc reported 0.28% stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 39,384 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP invested in 101,210 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 30,870 were reported by Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.06% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 49,091 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 1,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 96 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Llc owns 0.03% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 23,284 shares. Fosun International reported 0.04% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 475 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0.05% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Nordea Investment Mngmt invested in 1.82 million shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Llc stated it has 253,445 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv holds 40,793 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability holds 541,949 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors accumulated 6,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 1.80 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2.03 million are owned by Lasalle Mngmt Secs Lc. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.04% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Price T Rowe Md owns 4.79M shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Eagle Asset Inc invested 0.09% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 154,626 are held by Citigroup. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.12M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.03% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 20,662 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 7,910 shares to 94,560 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 519,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 998,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.39 million for 22.44 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.